Your Health: Natural anxiety remedies

Anxiety is more than just feeling nervous. Affecting close to 40 million American adults each year, anxiety disorders can range from distracting to debilitating, but there is help. Natural treatments for anxiety are the first line of defense, often suggested before the use of medication.

Lisa Peacock, Clinical Coordinator with AdventHealth Behavioral Health Shawnee Mission, has demystified the many types of anxiety disorders and natural ways to treat them. Most commonly, CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) works to connect people with anxiety to the present, alleviating distress and anxiety. Learn more about self- or therapist-led tactics for easing anxiety.

The full article is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.