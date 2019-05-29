SMSD’s Summer Lunch Bunch program, providing kids ages 1-18 meals free of charge, starts June 3

The Shawnee Mission School District’s Summer Lunch Bunch program is set to begin next Monday, June 3.

The program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides a hot lunch free of charge to all children ages 1 to 18 Monday through Friday. The program runs through July 26 and will be offered every weekday with the exception of July 4 and 5 when the program is closed on account of the Fourth of July holiday.

Six elementary schools will serve as sites for the program through the summer, and will offer the hot meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The locations are:

Comanche Elementary School: 8200 Grant, Overland Park

Crestview Elementary School: 6101 Craig Street, Merriam

Merriam Park Elementary School: 6100 Mastin, Merriam

Nieman Elementary School: 10917 West 67th Street, Shawnee

Rosehill Elementary School: 9801 Rosehill Road, Lenexa

Shawanoe Elementary School: 11230 West 75th Street, Shawnee

Additionally, Indian Woods Middle School, 9700 Woodson, Overland Park, and SM Northwest, 12701 West 67th Street, will offer meals during summer academic programing June 10 to 28 and July 8 to 26.

Adults can purchase a meal during Summer Lunch Bunch hours for $4.25. Locations accept cash only.

You can find the summer lunch menu and the program guidelines in English here.

You can find the summer lunch menu and program guidelines in Spanish here.