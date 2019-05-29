Lancers secure record 12th team boys golf title after weather delay

It took a good deal of patience. But when the weather finally provided a window to get the final round in, SM East boys golf team walked away with another state title.

Led by senior Andrew Scholz, who finished a stroke over par at 73, tying for fifth place in the individual standings, the Lancers edged second place finisher Blue Valley North by two strokes in the team totals in the final round played at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta.

The state tournament had been scheduled for May 20 at Newton-Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, but was suspended on account of lightning. It was originally reset for May 22, but weather forced another delay and a change of location.

Scholz was closely followed by junior Will Harding, who finished tied for seventh in the individual standings at two strokes over par; junior Walter Honnold who finished tied for 11th in the individual standings at three strokes over par; and senior John Dierks, who finished tied for 15th in the individual standings at four strokes over par.

Junior Wesley Costello and freshman Duncan McKnight rounded out the team sixsome, with Costello tied for 28th place in the individual totals at eight strokes over par and McKnight tied for 84th place at 12 strokes over par.

The title is the second in a row for the program and the 12th in team history dating back to the start of six-person team play back in 1980. The Lancers lead all Kansas schools in boys state 6A golf titles.