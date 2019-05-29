Briefly Noted: Masonic Lodge in Prairie Village awards SM East grad Ainsley Cornelius with scholarshi

Ainsley Cornelius, SM East graduate, receives scholarship from Kansas Masonic Foundation. Ainsley Cornelius, a recent graduate of Shawnee Mission East and an Overland Park native, was recently awarded the Lester Barrett and Clarice Whitehill King Scholarship. Lyn Beyer, Master of Old Mission Lodge #153 in Prairie Village, presented the $1,000 scholarship to her on May 20 on behalf of the Kansas Masonic Foundation. Cornelius has been admitted to the University of Kansas and its University Honors Program. “Ainsley’s many outstanding achievements, both within and beyond the classroom, speak volumes of her credentials to become a recipient of this special scholarship award,” wrote Jack Rosenfield of the Masonic Lodge. Cornelius is involved in the National Honor Society and the city of Overland Park’s teen council, and has also received the Kansas Honor Scholar award, the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and the Presidential Gold Volunteer Award.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning criticizes Gov. Kelly’s budget cuts to public employee retirement program. In an opinion piece published by The Kansas City Star, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park criticized Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget, saying it would cut nearly $500 million in contributions to KPERS, the state’s public employee retirement program. “Projections show Kansas’ tax revenues will exceed $7 billion in each of the next three fiscal years,” Denning wrote. “This is the time to use that money to rectify problems and assure the state’s teachers a solid retirement system — not for new spending.” [Gov. Laura Kelly puts KPERS funding at risk — The Kansas City Star]

Olathe man charged with invasion of privacy after allegedly filming woman in Nordstrom Rack changing room in Lenexa. Jonathan Falen, 44, of Olathe, is facing criminal charges after a woman said she caught him filming her in the dressing room of a Lenexa Nordstrom Rack, according to court documents. Falen was arrested after the encounter at the Nordstrom Rack at 95th Street and Quivira Road. He is charged with three counts of breach of privacy through photo or video. [Olathe man allegedly was caught filming woman in Nordstrom changing room in Lenexa — The Kansas City Star]