Truck crash at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway leaves driver in critical condition

Mike Frizzell - May 28, 2019 1:03 pm
A single-vehicle accident left a driver with significant injuries Tuesday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck crashed in the median of Interstate 435 under the Shawnee Mission Parkway bridge.

Shawnee Police, fire, Johnson County Med Act, and the Kansas Highway Patrol were dispatched to respond on the crash at 11:35 Tuesday morning.

First reports from the scene indicated that a pickup truck was driving southbound on the interstate, left the road, and crashed into a bridge pillar in the median.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


One man was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The left lanes of both northbound and southbound I-435 were closed as Troopers investigated the crash.

Check back with this report for updates

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories