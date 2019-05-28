Truck crash at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway leaves driver in critical condition

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck crashed in the median of Interstate 435 under the Shawnee Mission Parkway bridge.

Shawnee Police, fire, Johnson County Med Act, and the Kansas Highway Patrol were dispatched to respond on the crash at 11:35 Tuesday morning.

First reports from the scene indicated that a pickup truck was driving southbound on the interstate, left the road, and crashed into a bridge pillar in the median.

One man was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The left lanes of both northbound and southbound I-435 were closed as Troopers investigated the crash.

