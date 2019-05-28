Meadowbrook Park is almost complete. Here’s the work still left to do on site

Rainy weather and soggy ground have “caused some challenges” for Johnson County Park and Recreation District in completing construction and a safety audit on the long-anticipated Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village.

Jeff Stewart, deputy director of Johnson County Park & Recreation District, said that while the staff’s goal is still to complete most of the work left on the park by this Saturday, June 1, they decided to push back the grand opening to June 22 to give ample time the project to wrap up.

“With the weather that we’ve been having and the remaining work to be done and really most importantly with the extended forecast — it seems like this weather pattern is going to continue to set it on us, which is giving us some challenges in completing some of the little bit of work that is left to complete,” Stewart said.

Minor work is still left to do on the park’s destination playground, the Treeline Adventure.

“We felt just to be proactive and better safe than sorry to make sure with the forecast that we have that we allow a time for the contractor to complete that work,” Stewart said of the destination playground, adding that the contractor needs dryer conditions to apply the surfacing on it.

JCPRD also plans to complete a full safety audit of the playground before it’s open to the public.

Some parts of the park are already open though, including everything south of Meadowbrook Parkway. The senior exercise area is complete and the shelters are nearly ready.

However, some of the work simply cannot be completed until the soggy ground dries out, Stewart said. This work includes:

Finish grading and hydro-seeding on the northwest corner of the park near the pickleball courts and Treeline Adventure

Minor asphalt work on the trail system

Electrical work on one of the shelters

Final touches on the grand pavilion

The clubhouse is complete and JCPRD staff are operating out of it. And Stewart said they anticipate the park to be fully activated by the grand opening June 22.

“We’re so excited and proud to be able to introduce this to the Johnson County community in the very near future,” Stewart said. “Folks are excited about it; they’re very pleased with what they’re seeing.”

There is a chance that construction crews may be on site that day to wrap up their own punch list of repairs and incomplete work items remaining, but “it won’t be anything that would necessarily be noticeable to the public,” he added. However, the goal is to have all contractors off of the site by the time of the grand opening.

“The contractor is doing a terrific job; we’ve been very pleased with their efforts and their progresses as weather and site conditions will allow,” Stewart said. “But they can’t control the weather, so certainly, they’re doing everything they can.”

Park hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. year round.