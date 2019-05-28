Courtney McFadden files for reelection to Prairie Village city council

Ward 5 representative Courtney McFadden has filed for reelection to the Prairie Village city council.

McFadden, a veteran business executive with AT&T by profession, said she wants to continue to serve on the council in part so she can work to shepherd plans to improve bike and pedestrian access to fruition.

“I feel like it is important to see this effort through to implementation,” she said of the bike and pedestrian plan she helped forge in 2014. “I will work to make sure that we have safe routes for our children to get to school and for our families to walk to our parks. I think now, more than ever, it is important that we get our infrastructure projects right as have developments, like Meadowbrook, that are going to have a huge impact in Ward 5.”

Additionally, she said, she wants to focus on municipal environmental efforts. McFadden is among the dozens of local elected officials to have joined the Metro KC Climate Action Coalition.

“[I] am now tasked with looking for incorporating carbon neutral or reduction efforts in our processes,” she said. “Park solar panels, electric police cruisers, and an energy audit are some of the initial efforts that have sprung from this initiative, I am looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish next year.”

In addition to her positions on city committees, including serving as chair of the VillageFest committee and vice chair of the finance and parks and recreation committees, she also serves on the board of the NEJC Chamber.

McFadden was first appointed to the council back in December 2013 following the council’s ouster of David Morrison due to his decision to grant unauthorized access to city hall as a shelter for a homeless man who said he feared drug dealers were after him. The Kansas Court of Appeals overturned the council’s ouster decision about a year later, which returned Morrison to the seat. McFadden went on to run for a full term in the seat against Morrison in 2016, soundly defeating him.