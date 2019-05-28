Christopher Elbow’s new Fairway Creamery makes debut in former Pizza 51 space

It didn’t take long for word to get out that Christopher Elbow’s new Fairway Creamery had opened for business.

After four-plus months of renovations to the former Pizza 51 location at 60th Street and Mission, the concept officially made its debut May 23. And within a couple of days, it was attracting heavy traffic for donuts in the morning and ice cream in the evening.

Elbow, whose made a name for himself with his artisinal chocolates, purchased the former filling station building from the Pizza 51 owners in late 2018, and set about reworking it to serve a menu of sweets and coffees. The ice cream menu features many of the same custom flavors available at Elbow’s Glacé ice cream shop just south of the Plaza, but it offers additional items like dipped cones and sundaes not available there.

As for the donuts, the menu has a selection of cake and glazed offerings, from strawberry cake sugar to chocolate iced.

The coffee menu features espresso drinks as well as standard brewed coffee, cold brewed coffee and chai latte. (This being a Christopher Elbow establishment, there are “drinking chocolates” as well).

The coffee and donut bar is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The ice cream shop is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The shop is closed on Mondays.