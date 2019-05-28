Briefly Noted: TCBY in the Village re-opens under new ownership

TCBY in the Village re-opens under new ownership. The new and old owners of TCBY in the Village marked the grand reopening of the shop under new ownership earlier this month at 6966 Mission Road in Prairie Village. The grand reopening took place May 5 with previous owners Nancy and Al Bream and the new owner, Karie Nelson. A portion of the proceeds from the day benefitted Jeanne’s Place, a home that helps adults with Alzheimer’s disease.

Challenger Sports co-founder in Lenexa testifies to Congress against cap on temporary work visas. Derek Shoare, co-founder and owner of Lenexa-based Challenger Sports, a small business that works to provide professional soccer coaches to youth soccer camps and clubs, told a House committee last week that his business could face serious revenue losses and layoffs if Congress did not act quickly on federal visa reform. Shoare was concerned because the soccer industry already lacks U.S. coaches, requiring the company to rely on temporary work visas to bring in foreign coaches for the camps. Strict caps on the number of visas distributed by the U.S. government limits the number of coaches the company can bring in, which leaves large gaps in the company’s workforce. [Kansas soccer business could lose millions over limits on federal visas — The Kansas City Star]

The Learning Tree in Corinth Square hosting Storypalooza event with local authors. The Learning Tree in Corinth Square is hosting its first Storypalooza event next month. The summer story time event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 18 in a tented area near the shop at 4004 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village, next to Hen House. Storypalooza will feature five local authors, kids activities and snacks. Guests can listen to five local authors share their books in the Storytime Living Room, which will be decorated by Golden & Pine in Prairie Village. Children can also enjoy story activities and snacks at the Little Learning Tree Book Store. Here’s a list of Storypalooza authors and illustrators: