SM East students Janie Carr, Aidan Connelly take Blue Star Awards for roles in The Little Mermaid

Two Shawnee Mission School District students were among the top honorees in this year’s Blue Star Awards, which recognize outstanding performances and productions in high school musical theatre.

Janie Carr, who played Ariel in the school’s winter production of The Little Mermaid, won the Blue Star for Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role, the top category for female performers.

Aidan Connelly, who played the crab-obsessed Chef Louis in the same production, won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role.

As the best actress winner, Carr will head to New York City in June to take part in the annual Jimmy Awards, which bring the top acting winners from 43 regional competitions across the country together. In addition to an awards ceremony, the Jimmy program gives student thespians the chance to meet and work with Broadway performers. Tony Award-winner Ben Blatt will be host of this year’s Jimmy Awards ceremony.

The Blue Star ceremony was held Thursday night at Starlight Theatre.

Additional nominees for the awards from Shawnee Mission productions were: