Merriam Park health clinic to offer services over summer for all Shawnee Mission students

Jay Senter - May 24, 2019 9:00 am
Health Partnership Clinic’s operation at Merriam Park Elementary offers summer hours.

For the second year in a row, the collaborative health clinic that runs out of Merriam Park Elementary will be offering summer hours to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services to any student enrolled in the Shawnee Mission School District.

The clinic is run out of Merriam Park Elementary, 6100 Mastin Street in Merriam.

Opened in spring 2018, the clinic is operated by Health Partnership Clinics, Johnson County’s federally qualified healthcare provider, and accepts KanCare insurance as well as out-of-pocket payment from the uninsured on a sliding scale based on household income.

As a joint effort between Health Partnerships Clinic and the school district, the clinic was conceived as a way to provide access to treatment for issues that might make it hard for kids to focus on schoolwork. But since health issues don’t take summer vacation, the district and the clinic will continue to provide walk-in hours every Tuesday afternoon as well as appointment slots on Wednesday mornings.

The services offered at the clinic include:

  • Sick visits
  • School physicals
  • Well-child check-ups
  • Immunizations
  • Lab/blood work
  • Asthma care
  • Strep/flu testing
  • Behavioral health care
  • Dental cleanings and check-up during medical visits
  • Nutritional guidance
  • Annual sports physicals

Tuesday walk-in hours are 12:30-3:30 p.m. Appointments are available Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The clinic services are available to any Shawnee Mission School District student and their siblings (but not to anyone else).

District families looking for more information on the clinic can call 913-648-2266.

