Kids celebrate summer kickoff with Mission police and Brian’s Bakery and Eatery

School is out. And a group of local kids kicked off their summers with a celebration Thursday afternoon in downtown Mission.

The Mission Police Department and Brian’s Bakery and Eatery teamed up to host Fun in the Sun, a summer kickoff party with homemade cookie ice cream sandwiches, police activity books and other goodies from the officers, face painting and some outdoor fun in front of the bakery.

“We just thought it would be a cool way to start off the summer with some ice cream treats,” said Officer Jay Fleer. “We’re just starting off the summer with something fun.”

Similar to the Cookie with a Cop event, Brian’s Bakery and Eatery owners said they want to bring the community together to have fun with an end-of-school-year bash, especially with local officers.

“Have fun! Go to the pool! Have a safe summer,” said bakery co-owner Sherry Sullivan. “Life is too short not to have a good time.”

Here are a few pictures from the party: