Tomhawk community honors ‘absolute treasure’ Cele Murray, beloved school crossing guard

For years, Cele Murray has been shepherding Tomahawk Elementary students across the intersection of 79th Street and Lamar Avenue as they make their way to school.

The crossing guard has developed a reputation not only for helping keep kids safe, but also for being a kind presence for kids as they start and finish their day.

“Cele Murray…is an absolute treasure,” said Tomahawk Principal Brian Watson. “She is out at the crosswalk every single day – morning and afternoon – with a smile and a kind word for everyone. No matter the weather or circumstances, Cele is there keeping our kids safe…”

And on Tuesday, the Tomahawk community made an effort to show Murray their appreciation.

As they came to school in the rain Tuesday morning, Tomahawk families bombarded her with displays of their appreciation — cards, flowers, drawings and more.

Additionally, a small group of Tomahawk parents arranged to have a bench installed for Murray to use near the intersection. They’ve got a plaque honoring her that will be added to the bench in the coming weeks.

Murray’s demeanor has earned her fans beyond just the Tomahawk community. She was recently named All City Management Services’ Crossing Guard of the Year Award for the 2018-19 school year.