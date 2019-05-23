Grand opening for Meadowbrook Park postponed to June 22, but much programming will start sooner

Weather has forced the Johnson County Park & Recreation District to postponed the grand opening of Meadowbrook Park yet again.

District staff cite excessive rain and additional precipitation forecast for the near future in its decision to postpone the grand opening of the long-delayed park. The grand opening for the Meadowbrook Park and Clubhouse is now set for Saturday, June 22. The new park is located at 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village, located primarily on part of the site of the former Meadowbrook Country Club.

The original grand opening celebration was planned for June 1, with invitations going out last week.

District staff said the additional time is needed to ensure completion and poured surface drying time for the park’s destination playground, the Treeline Adventure.

Programming at Meadowbrook Park will go on mostly as planned beginning June 3. A list of programs is on the JCPRD website. Most of the programs will take place at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse. One program called Confident City Cycling, which was originally scheduled for June 8, has now been canceled.

A variety of fitness classes at the park will offer one free session for participants between June 3 and 7. No pre-registration is required for a free class. Fitness classes during this time include:

WERQ Exercise for ages 18 and older on June 3 (18786), June 5 (18787), and June 6 (18788)

HIIT Exercise for ages 18 and older on June 4 (18778) and June 7 (18780)

Chair Yoga for 50 Plus on June 4 (18717) and June 6 (18718).

The grand opening will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., comments from public officials, tours of the property and clubhouse, art activities, yoga and personal trainer demonstrations, snacks, giveaways, music, information about and opportunities to sign up for JCPRD programs.

Once the clubhouse parking lot clubhouse fills, overflow parking will be at Christ Church Anglican at 5500 W. 91st St., and at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall, both of which are across Nall to the west.

Here’s a list of park amenities: