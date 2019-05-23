Developer breaks ground on The Lofts mixed-use project at Lenexa City Center

Developers of The Lofts at City Center marked the start of construction on their Lenexa project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Right now, the new mixed-use development at the southeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard in Lenexa City Center East Village is just a swath of mud. In fact, they laid plywood on a path to the ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday so nobody would sink in.

But in about a year, The Lofts will contain 67 maintenance-free, luxury rental apartments, 10,000 square feet of office space and 96 private parking spaces. The $14 million dollar project began April 22 with clearing the site and is expected to open in June 2020.

“It’s just the start of making a cool project,” said Hal Shapiro, principal of REAL property Group, the developer. Shapiro said many people have had a hand in moving this development forward, including staff at the city of Lenexa; the designer for the project, Finkle Williams of Overland Park; Country Club Bank; and the construction manager, Titan Built LLC of Lenexa.

Residential amenities for the project will include a courtyard with a pool, indoor and outdoor kitchens, TVs, firepits, gaming center, fitness center with 24-hour access, and high-speed access to WiFi in the common areas for entertaining and hosting business events.

The office space is designed for open, flexible workspaces and a walkable location near amenities. The boutique, mixed-use development will have local art in and around the site.

Shapiro said The Lofts is designed for residents and workers who want to live in convenient, walkable places with lots of quality art and amenities.

“These folks want to be part of a small, artsy and cool community in walkable locations and they still want to have all of the features and conveniences of larger projects,” Shapiro said. “I’ve never been involved in a building that didn’t have a front and a back, but this project will not have a front and a back. It’s just exposed on all sides. That’s a great opportunity for people to come and check it out.”