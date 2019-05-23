Best Bets for the Weekend: Diving into the long weekend

Okay, summer weather – it’s time to show your face. I need some hot sun, some warm water and maybe a pack of Goldfish crackers to fully enjoy this Memorial Day weekend. But if the pool isn’t quite warm enough, there’s still plenty of fun to be had for the whole family.
- It’s outdoor movie night on Friday with Flight of the Navigator at Electric Park in Lenexa. If you want to pop by a little early you might also enjoy some lawn games and music by Stage 5 Clinger.
- Do you believe in ghosts? You might change your mind at Fairway’s Haunted History Tour in the Shawnee Indian Mission this Friday. Professional paranormal investigators from Supernatural Inc. will search for paranormal activity in three of the oldest buildings in the State of Kansas.
- Starting tonight you can check out the CYT staging of the amazing classic Footloose at the Bell Cultural Events Center MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe.
- As you can tell, I’m ready for pool season (aka get my children tired enough to go to bed at 7 pm season). Pools in Leawood, Mission, Prairie Village and Roeland Park open on Saturday. Overland Park pools open Sunday.