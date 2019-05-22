Sponsored Post

Your Health: The best breakfast for farmers’ market season

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - May 22, 2019 10:00 am


Weekend trips to the Farmers’ Market are a warm weather staple! Use all of your beautiful, local produce to whip up an amazing brunch—one we call Farmers’ Market Hash.

Packed with lean turkey sausage, hearty eggplant and aromatics, this hash is filling and delicious. Top it off with a few eggs for an extra boost of protein. Whether you use the recipe for a brunch gathering or breakfast meal prep, it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Get the recipe at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

