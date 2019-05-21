Briefly Noted: Deadline for ballots in vote on proposed Shawnee Community Center is noon, unofficial tally expected later today

Deadline for mail-in ballots for Shawnee community center vote is today at noon, unofficial tally expected later today. Shawnee residents should learn the outcome of the mail-in ballot election on the proposed property tax increase to fund a community center later today. The deadline for receipt of ballots is noon. Ballots can be dropped off at the 24-hour drive-through ballot box drop-off site at the Election office at 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe. City officials say they expect the Johnson County Election Office to provide unofficial final results in the afternoon hours.Here’s a quick rundown of what voters need to know about the ballot issue.

Johnson County Appraiser’s Office mailing adjusted reports of appraised values after residents and businesses appeal. The Johnson County Appraiser’s Office has announced that all informal appeal result letters were mailed Monday and all appeal adjustments will be updated today. Johnson County counted 224,037 parcels in its 2019 Notice of Appraised Value process. There were 5,938 residential appeals filed, and 2,315 commercial appeals, which represent 2.7 percent and 1 percent of the total parcel count, respectively. About 50 percent of residential and 30 percent of commercial appeals were adjusted. The appraised market value of a property is established by the County Appraiser based on comparable sales and other market data. By state law, property is appraised at fair market value as it exists on Jan. 1 of each year. Fair market value means the amount that a well-informed buyer is justified in paying and well-informed seller is justified in accepting in an open-competitive market. The county must appraise homes within 90 to 110 percent of their value. The 2019 Johnson County Appraiser’s Office Revaluation Report is available online.