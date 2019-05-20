Updates from Johnson County Community College: Softball team takes on national tourney



The Johnson County Community College softball team earned their ticket to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for the third straight year and 20th time in team history. The 4-2 win over Kansas City Kansas Community College on May 12 at the Region VI/District D Championship secured their spot in this year’s competition.

The Lady Cavaliers are coached by former JCCC All-American, Aubree Brattin-Volkens, who is in her eighth season at the helm of the program. Brattin-Volkens returned to her alma mater in 2010 as an assistant coach and was appointed head coach in October 2011. Former Lady Cavs Caitlin Wilkes and Katie Williams hold the softball program’s assistant coach positions.

“We are starting to make going to the national tournament a tradition here; however, our next goal is to make winning national titles a tradition,” says Brattin-Volkens. “When I played for Johnson County it changed my life. I learned discipline, teamwork and a strong work ethic. I left wishing I could stay another two years. When I got the opportunity to come back and coach, it was a no brainer. I love it here, and now I ensure these athletes grow into quality adults, while getting a degree and playing on what I believe is the best division 2 JUCO team in the country.”

The NJCAA D-II Tournament runs May 22-25 at Traceway Park in Clinton, Mississippi. The Lady Cavs finished seventh at last year’s tournament and posted a fifth-place finish in 2017.

Athletics

Softball is one of seven athletic programs offered at JCCC – all of which attract the best and brightest student athletes. Our reputation speaks for itself:

11 National Championships

21 Runner-up National Finishes

96 Top 5 National Finishes

140 Regional Titles

178 Conference Titles

1,000+ All-American Athletes

62 Individual National Champions

400 NJCAA Academic Award Winners

According to Randy Stange, Athletic Director, “It has been a great year for Athletics at Johnson County Community College. Our men’s basketball team ranked second nationally, our volleyball team ranked third, and now our softball team is heading to nationals. We are so proud of our athletes and their accomplishments.”

