Briefly Noted: SM East girls swim and dive team takes 2nd in state; Road closures in Lenexa

SM East girls finish second in state swim and dive meet; swimmers take first in two events. SM East’s girls swim and dive team secured second place in the state 6A tournament in Topeka over the weekend. The team was led by Lauren McDougald, who won the 100-meter butterfly competition. McDougald was also part of the 200-meter medley relay team with Anna Gunderman, Anne Deedy and Maeve Linscott that took first in that event.

Nightly road closures this week on 87th Street Parkway, Quivira Road in Lenexa. Road closures will impact nighttime traffic at 87th Street Parkway and Quivira Road starting Sunday, May 19, weather permitting, for about four to five nights to allow crews to complete mill and overlay work in the area. During this project the following routes will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m:

87th Street Parkway from Monrovia Street through southbound Quivira Road

Southbound Quivira Road from 85th Street to Santa Fe Trail Drive

The left turn lane on northbound Quivira Road to westbound 87th Street Parkway

A marked detour route will be provided via 85th Street to Monrovia Street to 87th Street Parkway or Santa Fe Trail Drive. These routes will remain open:

Northbound Quivira Road

The right turn lane on northbound Quivira Road to eastbound 87th Street Parkway

The right turn lane on westbound 87th Street Parkway to northbound Quivira Road

Marshall Drive between 101st Terrace and Pflumm in Lenexa to close for four weeks. Marshall Drive will close to through traffic from 101st Terrace to Pflumm Road for pavement maintenance work starting Monday, May 20, weather permitting, for about four weeks. The closure was originally scheduled to begin May 13. Access to buildings along the work route will remain available throughout the project; Lenexa city staff is asking motorists to follow marked detours within the work area.

Merriam offering block party grants. The city of Merriam is offering neighborhood block party grants for residents. Party grants can be used to help cover party-related expenses such as food, paper goods, party favors, and to hire entertainment/performers. To be reimbursed up to $200, residents must fill out a form with the city clerk at least five days before the party. To be eligible for the $200 reimbursement, residents must also fill out a grant application and should save receipts for party-related expenses. The city’s webpage merriam.org/blockparty has more information and both forms are online. Call David Easley with the Community Development Department at 913-322-5520 with any questions. Applications are accepted through Oct. 15.