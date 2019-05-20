Aldi re-opens Lenexa store on 87th Street Parkway after remodel, expansion of products

Aldi has re-opened its store in Lenexa after a series of renovations designed to improve the shopping experience.

The grocery store company celebrated its newly renovated store at 15751 87th Street Parkway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 15. The store is part of the company’s nearly $30 million investment to remodel 20 stores in the area by the end of 2019, including in Shawnee and Roeland Park.

The new Lenexa store layout features additional refrigeration space to accommodate more fresh and healthy products. Compared to last year, 20 percent of the grocery store’s product selection is new, according to a press release by Aldi. The store features open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials. Hours of operation will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

“Remodeling and expanding our stores gives us more room for our refreshed product selection,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for Aldi. “We know our customers want more fresh and convenient options, and by renovating our stores, we are able to provide new products as well as more of their favorites.”