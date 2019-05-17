NEJC Chamber celebrates graduation of 30th Leadership Northeast class

The NEJC Chamber this week recognized the graduation of the 30th Leadership Northeast class.
For three decades, the chamber had provided the leadership development program that provides participants with the opportunity to learn about local city and county government, law enforcement agencies, the area business community and community service opportunities.
More than 550 people have gone through the program since its inception.
On Thursday, this year’s class celebration completion of Leadership Northeast with a banquet at the Overland Park Convention Center where former state representative and current Kansas Children’s Cabinet Executive Director Melissa Rooker delivered the keynote address.
Graduates from this years class are:
- Sarah Askren, John Degen & Associates, LLC (Social Co-Chair)
- Alli Bertz, NEJC Chamber
- Todd Blauwiekel, INTRUST Bank
- AlFonzo Bowens, CommunityAmerica Credit Union (Social Co-Chair)
- Kate Buenger, Johnson County Park and Recreation District (Vice President)
- Megan Campbell, CAPA
- Brian Compton, Avidity Insurance (President)
- Ashley Freburg, City of Prairie Village
- Erica Froelich, JE Dunn Construction
- Rebecca Galati, KCP&L
- Tim Hadachek, Lathrop Gage
- Sue Haggerty, Employer Advantage
- Kayla Harrity, Johnson County Community College
- Meredith Hauck, City of Merriam
- Shaneè Kimber, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust
- Chris Linnane, Linnane Consulting, LLC
- Justin Morris, Armor Alarm, Inc.
- Ellen Parker, WaterOne
- Braden Perry, City of Mission Hills
- Dr. Marion Pierson, Village Pediatrics
- Dr. Joseph Reuben, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Tanya Rodecker Wendt, Deacy & Deacy, LLP
- Donnie Scharff, City of Roleand Park
- Mary Schulteis, City of Roeland Park (Service Co-Chair)
- Nikki Shippee, Capitol Federal Savings Bank
- Shawn Smith, Johnson County Community College
- Margaret Steele, Kansas Gas Service
- Bonnie Swade, SASS-MoKan (Service Co-Chair)
- Cpl. Jeremiah Waters, City of Merriam Police Department
- Nickolas Wilson, Edward Jones