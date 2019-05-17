NEJC Chamber celebrates graduation of 30th Leadership Northeast class

The NEJC Chamber this week recognized the graduation of the 30th Leadership Northeast class.

For three decades, the chamber had provided the leadership development program that provides participants with the opportunity to learn about local city and county government, law enforcement agencies, the area business community and community service opportunities.

More than 550 people have gone through the program since its inception.

On Thursday, this year’s class celebration completion of Leadership Northeast with a banquet at the Overland Park Convention Center where former state representative and current Kansas Children’s Cabinet Executive Director Melissa Rooker delivered the keynote address.

Graduates from this years class are: