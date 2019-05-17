Mission Gateway developers say they’ve made good on money owed to contractors after liens filed

The developers behind the Mission Gateway project at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue say they’ve made good on millions of dollars owed to contractors who have done work on the long-vacant site so far, and that visible construction should resume in the next couple of weeks.

Three contractors that performed work for the developers — Cameron Group LLC and GFI Development Company, operating together under the name Aryeh Realty LLC — filed liens against the property in recent months for unpaid work totaling $3.6 million.

Andy Ashwal of GFI noted the group had recently closed on a $20 million loan from Metropolitan Commercial Bank and is utilizing these funds to continue construction, finalize design work and to “bridge us to a point where we’ll be securing a construction loan for the entire project.”

“All the contractors have been paid and the liens have been released,” Ashwal said.

Accu-Crete Inc. filed a lien against the property in February for a claim of $1,922,275. Neighbors Construction filed a lien in January for a claim of $1,494,553. And Aluma Systems Concrete filed a lien in January for a claim of $217,383.

As of this week, all three cases are marked as “terminated” in Johnson County District Court records.

Construction expected to ramp up in next 10 days

As for the absence of construction equipment on the site or visible work over the past several weeks, Ashwal said construction equipment was moved so contractors can use it at other sites while the group focused on design work after the announcement that Cinergy Entertainment will build a 90,000 square foot entertainment center featuring movie theatres, a ropes course, interactive games and bowling, among other options.

Ashwal said construction efforts at Mission Gateway will ramp up in the next five to 10 days and will primarily focus on the pad site for Cinergy at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue. He also anticipates construction work on the small-shop retail and residential components — where a series of rebar and concrete posts currently stand — to resume in the next four to six weeks.

“A lot of work continues to happen outside of the public view, really focused on the design of the building,” Ashwal said, adding that his team has completed 50 percent of design work for the 200-key Marriott Element Hotel. “The behind-the-scenes work needs to continue for a number of months so that we can finalize design to a point that we can actually build.”

The developers are also seeking proposals from design teams on the office building component and will soon begin seeking a design team for the food hall.

Ashwal said the city of Mission approved the final development plan for Mission Gateway in 2017. Any big changes to the plan would require city approval, but Mission reviewed the addition of Cinergy Entertainment and determined that it was “in line with the spirit and concept of the final development plan,” he added.

Leah Wankum contributed to this report.