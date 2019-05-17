Briefly Noted: Local law enforcement commemorate National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Local police honor officers who have died in the line of duty. This week, local law enforcement agencies conducted wreath-laying ceremonies and a moment of silence to commemorate National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week. During this week, law enforcement agencies across the nation honor local, state and federal officers who have died in the line of duty.

Leawood Arts Council hosting fourth annual Pooch Paint. The Leawood Arts Council is hosting its fourth annual Pooch Paint event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, in the east parking lot in Leawood City Park, near the entrance to Leawoof Dog Park. During the event, dogs use their paws to assist their humans with creating artwork at the park. Dog owners will pay a $10 fee per painting and can take home their dog’s canvas painting. Following the painting experience, each dog’s paws will be cleaned up on site. All proceeds go to the Leawood Stage Company to purchase agility equipment for Leawoof Dog Park. For more information, call the Leawood Arts Council at 913-663-9157.

Caenan Castle in Shawnee hit the international real estate market yesterday. Caenan Castle in Shawnee hit the international real estate market yesterday. Owner Renée Kelly operated a restaurant, social club and event space on the site at 12401 Johnson Drive from 2004 to 2017. The castle is listed at $1.8 million. Kelly most recently operated her restaurant called Harvest at the property. [Here’s your chance to buy a castle: Renée Kelly selling ‘Caenen Castle’ in Shawnee — KSHB]

Local police departments’ Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday. Local law enforcement’s Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign starts next week. Beginning Monday, May 20, and continuing through Sunday, June 2, several local law enforcement agencies are participating in aggressively enforcing Kansas traffic laws as part of the 2019 Click It or Ticket campaign. The primary focus of the campaign is on making sure occupants wear seatbelts, according to Kansas law. The goal of the Click It or Ticket campaign is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. The increased patrols that are part of this campaign are supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.