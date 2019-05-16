Shawnee orthodontist buys more than 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, donates them to local first responders

This year, Chad Bulleigh bought more than 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from local troops — and donated every single one of them to area first responders.

The decision to buy Girl Scout cookies is already deeply ingrained in the Johnson County-based orthodontist, who was also a Boy Scout. He typically buys at least five boxes from each Girl Scout who comes to visit him. With the average troop having 10 to 12 girls, that often adds up pretty quickly.

So when Bulleigh, his business partner Kristen Sander and the staff at Bulleigh Orthodontics in Shawnee suggested they donate the boxes to 38 first responder agencies in the Kansas City metro area, that was a no-brainer too.

“In reality, the first responders are the true heroes,” Bulleigh said. “They provide the security blanket that we all sleep under. They save lives, and that’s awesome.”

About 70 Girl Scout troops paid Bulleigh a visit this year to sell him cookies. Within the six- to eight-week period, Bulleigh and his staff purchased 3,144 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from local troops.

“We were just excited to be a part of that, number one to sell cookies, but also that they went to a good cause for the people in our community that keep us safe every day,” said Shelley Beck, troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 3625.

Gina Garvin, chief brand and marketing officer for Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, said Bulleigh and his staff “went above and beyond.”

“To have somebody this generous that just openly says, ‘If you come to me, I’m going to buy cookies,’ that’s a big deal for a girl who’s really building her courage, confidence and character,” Garvin said. “And then to then pay it forward, it really goes right along with Girl Scouts and what we love to do. He and his team are incredibly generous. We have a lot of very supportive customers but nothing like that in this area that buys that amount of cookies and be so excited to do it.”

Bulleigh called the donations of Girl Scout cookies a win-win.

“I think it’s good for the Girl Scouts, which they do great things,” He said. “I think it’s great for first responders, letting them know that people out here appreciate what they do. I plan on doing it again next year.”