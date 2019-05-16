Lenexa’s annual food drive collects goods for local families

Every year, the city of Lenexa makes it a priority to host a food drive for the Johnson County Multi-Service Center and collect food and goods for people in Johnson County who need an extra hand.

“Every year, around this time, we have a food drive that benefits our local multi-services facilities which, in essence, is a place for those Johnson County residents that are having trouble making ends meet,” said Dana Stauch, senior accountant and member of the We Care Committee, which is coordinating the food drive.

The food drive began May 1 and runs through the end of the month. Stauch said May is a good time for the food drive because it helps families who need help providing meals for children during the summer break.

“There will be several times when we go over there, and their shelves will just be bare and we manage to fill their shelves,” Stauch said. “We live in a community that is very prosperous, so we don’t always stop to think about those that are less fortunate. To be able to know that what we’re donating as an organization to this facility – knowing that the food is being used, and being used in the right manner — is a very good feeling.”

The city committee is encouraging the community to participate in the food drive. The food drive accepts all non-perishable food items as well as cash donations, but the following items are most needed:

Cereal

Rice

Canned fruit

Canned beans

Pork ‘n’ beans

Spaghetti sauce

Peanut butter

Jelly

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Meal helpers

All varieties of soup: Tomato, chicken, beef, cream etc.

Donations can be dropped at the following locations until May 31: