Briefly Noted: SM North student still missing after three days

SM North student still missing after three days. Elijah Garvin, a 15-year-old student at Shawnee Mission North, was last seen on Monday, May 13. He did not return home after school and has not been seen since. Captain Troy Duvanel of the Merriam Police Department said police are treating the case as a runaway situation and believe Garvin may have been going to Wichita. The police department is asking if anyone sees him to contact the Merriam Police Department at 913-782-0720.

Gov. Laura Kelly submits to Senate the appointment of Lenexa native Sarah Warner to state Court of Appeals. Gov. Laura Kelly has formally submitted to the Senate the appointment of Sarah Warner, of Lenexa, to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Once confirmed, Warner would fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Patrick McAnany on Jan. 14. Kelly’s office announced Warner’s appointment following the Senate’s rejection of her first nominee for the state’s second-highest court, Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack. The Senate had unanimously voted against confirming Jack because his political tweets had offended lawmakers. [Gov. Laura Kelly submits new appointee for Kansas Court of Appeals — KWCH]

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission gets an ‘A’ for safety from Leapfrog. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission was awarded its 12th consecutive ‘A’ rating in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The designation recognizes AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group assigns hospitals an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide safe and quality care as we care for each patient’s body, mind and spirit,” said Lori Cue, administrative director of quality and safety for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dylan Garnett, 19-year-old from Shawnee, dies in car crash Tuesday on K-10. Dylan Garnett, 19-year-old University of Kansas sophomore from Shawnee, was killed Tuesday afternoon in a wreck on Kansas 10 highway. The crash occurred at about 1:35 p.m. when Garnett’s car hit the back of a semi-truck that had slowed down because of traffic near a construction zone at K-10 and I-435 in Lenexa, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Garnett had only been back home a week from his semester abroad in Spain. [KU student killed in Lenexa K-10 wreck returned from semester in Spain one week ago – The Kansas City Star]