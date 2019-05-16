Best Bets for the Weekend: Concerts, concessions and kids stuff

It’s Jay’s birthday weekend! I am gifting him a full-sized candy bar of his choice from the Hen House (he’d better not pick Rolos again). There are also soooooo many other fun things happening:
- The Prairie Village Shops have undergone such a major transformation since we moved back to the area 10 years ago. It is always a delight to walk around, sample the treats and buy little treasures from the beautiful shops. Tonight marks the first Clock Tower Concert of the summer, featuring Twice on Sunday – it’s a great chance to hang out and enjoy the shops.
- It’s time for Merriam’s annual Turkey Creek Festival and it should be a great weekend for such a special event. It’s got kid stuff, concerts, concessions and a fun little 5k.
- The Olathe Station Art Fair must have been a success last year, because they’re bringing it round again. It’ll have over fifty artists, food, live music, children’s activities and, most exciting – a treasure hunt with a chance to win $1000. Get your treasure maps ready.
- The Lenexa Summer Concert Series continues at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park this Sunday, with the Sons of Brasil performing jazz music.