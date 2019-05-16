Best Bets for the Weekend: Concerts, concessions and kids stuff

Julia Westhoff - May 16, 2019 11:00 am
Percussion Magic delighted kids of all ages at the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival in 2016.

It’s Jay’s birthday weekend! I am gifting him a full-sized candy bar of his choice from the Hen House (he’d better not pick Rolos again). There are also soooooo many other fun things happening:

  • The Prairie Village Shops have undergone such a major transformation since we moved back to the area 10 years ago. It is always a delight to walk around, sample the treats and buy little treasures from the beautiful shops. Tonight marks the first Clock Tower Concert of the summer, featuring Twice on Sunday – it’s a great chance to hang out and enjoy the shops.
  • It’s time for Merriam’s annual Turkey Creek Festival and it should be a great weekend for such a special event. It’s got kid stuff, concerts, concessions and a fun little 5k.
  • The Olathe Station Art Fair must have been a success last year, because they’re bringing it round again. It’ll have over fifty artists, food, live music, children’s activities and, most exciting – a treasure hunt with a chance to win $1000. Get your treasure maps ready.
  • The Lenexa Summer Concert Series continues at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park this Sunday, with the Sons of Brasil performing jazz music.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories