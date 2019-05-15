Sponsored Post

Your Health: Becoming a locavore in KC

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - May 15, 2019 10:00 am

Farmers’ Markets across the KC metro are open, so now is the perfect time to buy more locally grown food. In addition to supporting the local economy, choosing locally grown food is a great way to eat seasonally and reduce your carbon footprint.

Fruits and vegetables lose nutrients as soon as they’re harvested, so choosing produce without long transit times allows for healthier, more flavorful food. A number of crops thrive in the Midwest, and MyHealthKC has rounded up a list of the best foods grown in Kansas and Missouri.

See the top local foods at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

