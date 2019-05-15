The Wooden Spoon opens second location in Overland Park

The Wooden Spoon owners Wayne and Tina Yake this week are celebrating the growing success of their breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, The Wooden Spoon, by opening a second location in Overland Park.

The Yakes on Tuesday officially opened the second restaurant at 4671 Indian Creek Parkway, formerly the space for El Porton Cafe at the Fox Hill Center.

“We liked what we saw,” said Wayne Yake. “We love the area, how it’s close to Cambridge Square [and] Mission Farms, and we thought doing things for breakfast, it would fit in quite well. Realizing there’s always a certain level of people here at lunch or dinner, but not necessarily for breakfast.”

The morning’s activities included a meet-and-greet with the Yakes’ family and regular customers, a buffet straight from the menu, a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and remarks by Overland Park councilmember Terry Happer Scheier.

“It actually is a really nice turnout, that we have a lot of our regular customers, family, friends, all here to support us,” said Tina Yake, who is a third-generation cook in her family. Some of their children also cook, adding to the family’s culinary heritage.

The Wooden Spoon’s first location at 11823 College Blvd. near Johnson County Community College opened in August 2011.

The Yakes said they will continue offering local products, such as coffee from The Roasterie, meat products from Scimeca’s, and bread from Bagel Works Cafe. The walls also feature creations by local artists.

Customers can enjoy the same menu at both locations. Hours of operation are identical at both locations: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.