Mission police issue warning after man’s odd behavior around juvenile caused alarm

Mission police this afternoon issued a warning about an interaction between an unidentified man who appeared to follow a juvenile in the vicinity of Rushton Elementary school on Monday.

The police department’s news release on the incident is below:

On Monday, May 13, 2019 at approximately 4:15pm a juvenile was walking near 53rd and Lamar when a male got out of the passenger door of a black 4-door sedan and began walking behind the juvenile. While there was no attempt to abduct the child, nor any communication between the juvenile and the male, the male’s behavior alarmed the juvenile, as well as an adult witness who was driving by.

The vehicle the male exited from is described as a black, 4-door sedan. The male that exited the vehicle is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, approximately 30 years old wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and a black baseball hat. The driver of the vehicle was a female.

It is unknown what the male’s intent was at this time, but the Mission Police Department takes reports of this nature very seriously and will be investigating this incident. The Mission Police Department will have an increased presence in the area to monitor for any suspicious vehicles and persons.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at 913-676-8300.