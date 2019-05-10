Briefly Noted: Three Shawnee Mission tennis players recognized among KCUT college signees; JCCC receives First National Bank grant

KC United Tennis honors college signees. Three Shawnee Mission seniors who play tennis with KC United Tennis were recognized Tuesday at Overland Park Racquet Club for earning scholarships at colleges or universities across the country. Students and the college/university where they will attend are:

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Nam Pham , who will attend Illinois State University. Pham will also compete for a state championship next week with SM Northwest.

, who will attend Illinois State University. Pham will also compete for a state championship next week with SM Northwest. Shawnee Mission East: Jacob Tilton , who will attend Lake Forest College in Illinois

, who will attend Lake Forest College in Illinois Shawnee Mission East: Hayden Leatherwood, who will attend DePauw University in Indiana

First National Bank awards $10,000 grant to JCCC’s Kansas Small Business Development Center. First National Bank has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Kansas Small Business Development Center at Johnson County Community College. The center provides small business consulting and development. First National Bank’s grant to JCCC’s development center is one of several amounting to $840,000 in community development grants awarded to 46 organizations in seven states. The grants support programs focused on increasing access to affordable housing, revitalizing neighborhoods and building strong local economies.

Early screening saved Shawnee Mission South junior from risk of cardiac arrest. An early screening of her heart saved Molly Wiskur from risk of cardiac arrest. Now 20 years old, Wiskur had open heart surgery when she was a junior at Shawnee Mission South. While in school, she was a cheerleader, played soccer and ran track. At age 17, she decided to get a heart scan like her brother, who played football, and that’s when they found her heart defects. [Shawnee Mission South grad knows the value of screening that found heart defect — WDAF]

Long-time volunteer election worker in Overland Park dies. Angelo H. Miño, a long-time volunteer for Johnson County elections, died April 30. The 60-year-old Lenexa resident served Johnson County voters as an election worker for 20 years and inspired his daughter and granddaughter to follow in his footsteps. Services took place May 4 at the Gardner Masonic Lodge.