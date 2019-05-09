Tyler Kingston Mercantile home and lifestyle goods chooses Corinth Square for 2nd location

Tyler Kingston Mercantile, a curator of vintage, modern and handmade home and lifestyle goods, is opening its second location in Corinth Square.

Jessica Mead, who co-owns the business with her husband, Ryan Mead, said they expect to open their shop at 8221 Corinth Mall in Prairie Village by mid-June. The space was previously occupied by Jewelry Arts, which went out of business in February.

“We have a lot of southern Kansas City and Johnson County clients that come up north to see us, so that’s number one: Just giving them an opportunity to be in their neighborhood, a little bit closer for them to be able to shop with us,” Mead said, adding that they also love that their customers support local and small, locally-owned businesses.

Tyler Kingston Mercantile’s collection includes vintage, modern and handmade home and lifestyle goods sourced within the US and from around the world, including customer favorites include such as their handpicked collection of vintage rugs and textiles, modern home decor and candles, handmade jewelry and their own line of T-shirts.

“We offer a very unique, hand-curated selection of goods that you won’t find anywhere else in the Kansas City area,” Mead said. “We try to pick items and brands that no one else in the city is carrying so that you have a really unique experience when you come in and visit us.”

Jessica and Ryan Mead began their business in 2011 as an online-only shop. In 2017, they opened their first brick-and-mortar retail store in North Kansas City. The couple also has plans underway to open a third location in Dallas in October.

The North Kansas City location has a larger selection of apparel, but both shops feature collections of T-shirts and accessories, Mead added. Customers can also find items online.

Hours of operation for the Corinth shop will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.