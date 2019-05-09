Lauren Sandow, Dane Erickson win 2019 Newcomer Awards, top honor for SM East student athletes

Jay Senter - May 9, 2019 10:45 am
Lauren Sandow and Dane Erickson are recipients of this year’s Dr. Art Newcomer Awards. Photo courtesy SM East.

SM East seniors Lauren Sandow and Dane Erickson are the recipients of this year’s Dr. Art Newcomer Awards, the top honor given to student athletes at the school each year.

Named for the longtime SM East athletic director, the awards go to one boy and one girl senior each year who have demonstrated excellence in the classroom and in athletics.

Sandow has been a standout player on the Lancers soccer team, as a four year member and letter winner on the varsity squad. She’s also played tennis four years, competing on the JV team for three years and on the varsity team this season. Outside of athletics, she’s a member of SHARE, the Student Athletic Advisory Council, Pep Club and the National Honor Society, among other groups.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Erickson is a four-year varsity letter winner in wrestling and a three-year varsity letter winner in football. Off the field, he’s been student council class president for four years in a row, has earned his Eagle Scout designation, and helped launch a tutoring program at Indian Hills Middle School, among other activities.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories