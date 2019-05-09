Lauren Sandow, Dane Erickson win 2019 Newcomer Awards, top honor for SM East student athletes

SM East seniors Lauren Sandow and Dane Erickson are the recipients of this year’s Dr. Art Newcomer Awards, the top honor given to student athletes at the school each year.

Named for the longtime SM East athletic director, the awards go to one boy and one girl senior each year who have demonstrated excellence in the classroom and in athletics.

Sandow has been a standout player on the Lancers soccer team, as a four year member and letter winner on the varsity squad. She’s also played tennis four years, competing on the JV team for three years and on the varsity team this season. Outside of athletics, she’s a member of SHARE, the Student Athletic Advisory Council, Pep Club and the National Honor Society, among other groups.

Erickson is a four-year varsity letter winner in wrestling and a three-year varsity letter winner in football. Off the field, he’s been student council class president for four years in a row, has earned his Eagle Scout designation, and helped launch a tutoring program at Indian Hills Middle School, among other activities.