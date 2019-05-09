Chad Andrew Herring files to seek full term in Ward 1 Prairie Village City Council seat

Ward 1 representative Chad Andrew Herring has become the first incumbent to file for the Prairie Village City Council races in this year’s cycle.

Herring was appointed to fill the remainder of former member Ashley Weaver’s term by former Mayor Laura Wassmer in summer 2017 after Weaver moved out of the ward. Herring said he’s seeking election to a full term on the council because he wants to continue work on a number of issues, including addressing affordable housing issues in the city; looking at clean energy sources for residents and city operations alike; and working on sustainable economic development.

In addition to working on parks issues as chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee — including planning for the new park at 67th Street and Roe as well as infrastructure projects at Porter, Franklin and Windsor Parks — Herring was one of the sponsors of the non-discrimination ordinance to provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ residents and employees in the city.

“In my two years on the City Council, I have worked hard to help build a greener, stronger, more welcoming Prairie Village, and look to continue on these successes for a full term,” Herring said.

He also said he want to continue to serve because he believes local government plays a crucial role in the health of American democracy.

“I am interested in serving on Council as a way to give back to my community, to contribute to the common good through public service,” he said. “At a time where trust in politicians is at an all-time low, I seek to reestablish trust in

leadership by being the sort of leader that listens well and promotes goodwill, even when people disagree.”

A Prebsyterian pastor by profession, Herring is currently lead pastor of The Kirk of Kansas City, a Presbyterian Church (USA) congregation. Before moving to the role with The Kirk, he was associate pastor of Southminster Presbyterian in Prairie Village for eight years. He and his family have lived in Prairie Village since 2011.

Herring attended Grinnell College and then went on to earn a graduate degree from the University of Chicago Divinity School.