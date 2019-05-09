Briefly Noted: Shawnee Police Department achieves accreditation

Shawnee Police Department celebrates accreditation. The Shawnee Police Department on Tuesday received accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies at the annual CALEA conference in Huntsville, Alabama on May 4. Shawnee Police Accreditation Manager Greg Collins led the three-year process that aims to raise standards by improving departmental policy, strengthening crime prevention and control capabilities, establishing fair personnel practices and increasing community and staff confidence in the agency. The Shawnee Police Department is the 10th agency in the state of Kansas to achieve accreditation, and one of only two of the 16 local police agencies in Johnson County to earn the award.

Painting With a Twist in Mission closes its doors. Painting With a Twist in April closed its Mission location on Johnson Drive. The business announced the closure April 16 in a Facebook post.

Local students earn study abroad scholarships at Kansas State University. Several students from northeast Johnson County earned scholarships to study abroad through Kansas State University. The following K-State students will learn abroad this summer and fall with the help of scholarships awarded through the university’s Office of International Programs:

Study destinations include Australia, Chile, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom.