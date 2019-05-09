Best Bets for the Weekend: Mother’s Day fun

What are your plans this Mother’s Day weekend? I plan on eating all the pie, getting lots of kisses and pretending to sleep in.
- Nothing says Mother’s Day more than flowers. Celebrate National Public Gardens Day at the Overland Park Arboretum with free public tours on Friday morning.
- I am a big fan of walking and reading (why choose, you know?). Saturday is the Walk and Read Weekend Event at Erfurt Park in Shawnee. The event centers around Beekle by Dan Satat and The Forever Tree by Tereasa Surrat and Donna Lukas.
- Leawood Parks and Rec and the Leawood Police Department want to encourage you and your family to be active and practice healthy transportation. Get excited about it at the Stride ‘n Ride on Saturday morning at the Leawood Justice Center.
- Hopefully it will be a beautiful weekend for an art fair. Lenexa is hosting loads of fun activities, including the morning farmer’s market, music, food and children’s activities.