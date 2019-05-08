Sponsored Post

Your Health: The best parks in Kansas City

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - May 8, 2019 10:00 am

The weather is warm, the days are long, and we haven’t hit the blistering heat of summer yet. Now is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy Kansas City’s green spaces!

The Kansas City metro has a multitude of amazing parks. From playgrounds to petting zoos, there’s something for everyone, and MyHealthKC has the info you need to make the best choice for your family.

View the full list at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories