Standoff in Shawnee ends after tactical crew breaks through glass door of home

Mike Frizzell - May 8, 2019 4:35 pm
Emergency responders took the man into custody after officer broke through a glass storm door to gain entry to the home. Photos credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police say a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery refused to exit a residence in the 6800 block of Melrose Lane early Wednesday afternoon, prompting a standoff with police.

A tactical team approached the home during the standoff.

Neighbors say they first noticed police outside the house shortly after 10 a.m. The same neighbors noted that this house is often the site of police activity and that the tactical team was called out to the home in January, as reported on Operation 100 News.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Special Tactics And Response (STAR) Team arrived on the street about 1 p.m. Tactical officers used the department’s MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle to call for the wanted man to come outside.

The man continued to refuse to come outside. Tactical officers then moved in and broke through a glass storm door to remove the suspect from the house about 2:30 p.m.

“Eventually, the subject was removed from the residence by the Shawnee Police Department Tactical Team and taken into custody without incident,” Maj. Brunner said.

The suspect was transported, in police custody, by Johnson County Med-Act to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

Major Brunner said the man was cut by broken glass. The suspect has not been identified.

