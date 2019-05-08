Overland Park city council approves 4.4% compensation bump for city manager

Overland Park City Manager Bill Ebel will get a 4.4 percent compensation increase for next year, the city council has decided.

The council unanimously voted Ebel a $10,000 increase in compensation beginning July 1. That will bring his pay from $224,300 to $234,300 annually. He’s allowed to divide his increase between base pay and retirement at his own discretion.

Ebel has been city manager since 2011, when he was appointed from his job as Overland Park director of planning and development. His salary on appointment to city manager was $175,000 a year.

The council met in executive session a week ago to do Ebel’s performance evaluation. Council members did not discuss the new pay agreement before voting Monday at the regular meeting.

Ebel praised the city staff members as he accepted the contract. “It’s been an honor,” he said. “I’m very humbled by your support and confidence but it’s really the team of 900 employees that make this city what it is.”