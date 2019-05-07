Prairie Village native Zane Meeks commits to Nevada for college basketball

Zane Meeks, the Prairie Village native who transferred from SM East to the Brewster Academy in New Hampshire to play basketball his senior year, announced this week that he’s committed to the University of Nevada for college.

Meeks, who was sidelined with an injury his junior year, made the move to the basketball powerhouse prep school in hopes of getting in front of more college recruiters. As part of the Brewster team that won this year’s National Prep Championship in March, Meeks, who is 6’9″ and has shooting skills that make him a scoring threat from beyond the arc, attracted a flurry of interest in recent weeks.

Though he had visits scheduled with UNLV, Illinois and Washington State, Meeks said he was convinced soon into his visit at Nevada that it was the right fit. With the Wolfpack, Meeks will have the opportunity to play for Steve Alford, who moved to the Nevada job after six seasons coaching UCLA.

“He’s sent a lot of guys to the pros, and I felt a connection with the staff,” Meeks said of Alford and his visit to the school. “I fully expect to have the chance to play as a freshman and should get the chance to compete for a starting position.”

Meeks will finish out his senior year of high school in New Hampshire later this month, then be back in northeast Johnson County for two weeks before heading out to Reno to start summer school.