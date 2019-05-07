Briefly noted: Celebration of life ceremony for Belinder teacher Larry Martin set for May 18

Celebration of life ceremony set for Belinder teacher Larry Martin. Belinder Elementary will hold a celebration of life service for Larry Martin, the 2nd grade teacher who was at the school for nearly three decades before succumbing to an illness earlier this school year, on May 18. “Working alongside his wife, Rebecca, a small staff committee has put together a program and reception that we hope honors his memory and helps all of us come together, heal, and celebrate Mr. Martin’s life and contribution to our school community,” said Belinder Principal Steve Yeoman. The service will be in the school gymnasium at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow in the library. The organizers are looking for donations of refreshments for the reception. More details are available here.
