Bellmont Promenade developer says retail at center is fully leased, makes minor changes to facade of main building

Tenants for the Bellmont Promenade project in Shawnee are causing some minor shuffling around of retail spaces.

Legacy Development, the lead developer of the $98 million project at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road, is also making related minor changes to design elements and elevation levels of the main retail building.

Doug Allmon, community development director, said these changes are normal in development projects, especially when developers start to lock down tenants for a site.

Dan Lowe, a managing partner for Legacy Development, reported in April that the retail spaces are fully leased by tenants. Dave Claflin with the company said they plan to announce tenants in late May or June.

The Shawnee planning commission in July 2018 approved site design and elevation for the project.

Because the developer is repositioning some of the retail boxes to accommodate tenants, they slightly adjusted the elevation of the building. Allmon said the elevation changes are so minor that they would not be noticeable when viewed from Shawnee Mission Parkway, which is 130 feet away from the building.

The developer also proposed using more synthetic stucco materials on the rear side of the building — away from the main roads — to ensure more durability compared with brick and concrete materials.

The Shawnee planning commission on Monday voted 9-0 to approve the changes. Commissioners John Montgomery and Brian Roth were absent.

Allmon said that, in his opinion, the front elevation and architecture of the main retail building meets the city’s criteria for the project and also “looks less busy” and not too over-designed. Because the building is at eye level for traffic on Shawnee Mission Parkway, the city can request the developer install additional screening of equipment such as heating and cooling systems on the building rooftop, he added.

Patrick Lenahan, vice president of Yaeger Architecture Inc. in Overland Park, the lead architect on the project, said minor changes also include:

Creating two smaller truck service areas on the north building instead of one larger truck loading dock on the north facade. The total building area remains the same.

Removing the 4-foot-tall brick wainscot trimming along the north side of the building facing Shawnee Mission Parkway. Lenahan said the high-dollar wainscot could be damaged by truck traffic in the narrow service areas behind the building.

Installing synthetic materials on the west and north sides of the building, which would look identical to the cementitious stucco and brick masonry veneer on the front facade of the building.

Lenahan wrote to the city that the changes represent “the same level of development as previously approved, but are applied in a more strategic way to ensure the best look for the building where the building elements are most prominent, and the most durable long-term installation that will look good for years to come.”