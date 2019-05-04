Your Community: Refugees in Johnson County



The U.S. has welcomed more than 3 million refugees from all over the world during the past 40+ years. These persons and their families, from every corner of the globe, have built new lives across the country and in the Kansas City metro. Many residents are seeking to know more about refugees in our community and their experience.

On May 7, join Johnson County Library for Refugees in Our Community, where you will learn who qualifies for refugee resettlement, what the screening process looks like and how we welcome new refugees into the regional community. We’ll look at the current global state of refugees and may even hear a refugee share their story.

Refugees in Our Community will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 6:30-8pm at the Central Resource Library. Presented by KC for Refugees.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom