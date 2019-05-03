Briefly Noted: Lenexa family battles loophole in health insurance coverage; SM Northwest senior awarded K-State scholarship

Kassebaum Scholarship awarded to SM Northwest senior Mina Rulis. Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Mina Rulis of Shawnee was named the recipient of the $5,000 Kassebaum Scholarship from Kansas State University. Named in honor of former Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker, the scholarship recognizes students whose academic and extracurricular achievements reflect the potential for and desire to make a difference through energetic leadership in public service. Among the finalists for the Kassebaum Scholarship was Shawnee Mission West senior Haley Deardorff of Lenexa.

Lenexa family battles loophole in health insurance coverage. One Lenexa family is battling a loophole in health insurance coverage because their daughter has a genetic condition that prevents her from growing teeth normally. The Beveridge family’s situation is not unique; many families across the nation must fight for coverage in situations like these. Lainey Beveridge, age 6, was born with ectodermal dysplasia, a congenital condition that causes dental problems such as malformed or missing teeth. Yet there’s still a loophole in the law for people facing this challenge: Health care insurance companies are denying coverage. [Lenexa family one of many battling health insurance companies because of loophole — WDAF]

Merriam seeking input from residents on sidewalk projects. Merriam is inviting residents to a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Merriam City Hall to discuss sidewalk placement in certain areas. City staff and contracted engineering representatives will provide a project overview and are seeking input from residents. The following areas are slated for improvements:

West Vernon subdivision

West 66th Terrace/Burnham Street

56th Street and 56th Terrace east of Farley Street

56th Terrace west of Goodman Street

Switzer Road from 53rd St. to 55th St.

Improvements include: