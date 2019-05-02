U.S. News puts 4 Shawnee Mission high schools among the top 25 in Kansas

Shawnee Mission School District high schools again fared well in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best secondary schools in the country. But the district boasts fewer buildings among the top 10 in Kansas than last year.

SM East was the top rated school in the district, coming in at fourth overall in the state. SM South came in at 13, SM Northwest at 15 and SM West at 23. SM North came in at 33.

Last year, SM East, SM South and SM Northwest were all among the top 10.

The Blue Valley School District once again came in with the best rankings, with all five of its high schools ranking among the top 10 in the state.

The Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences in Kansas City, Kan., was the top ranked high school in the state this year.

The magazine uses a formula that weighs college readiness (measured by the number of students who take and pass at least one AP or IB exam), math and reading proficiency as determined by state assessments, graduation rate and the performance of students from underserved or disadvantaged backgrounds.