The shoe shelves in the Shawnee Community Services facility are nearly empty.

The food pantry and free clothing resource at 11110 W. 67th St. is especially in need of shoes and is running low on other supplies of certain donated items, organization leaders say.

Here’s the wish list compiled by Sylvia Terry, president and chief executive officer of the organization:

Shoes (all sizes)

Peanut butter

Canned fruit

Skillets

Saucepans

Can openers

Terry said the pantry is always in need of food supplies in general. Plus, the kitchen items in short supply are part of the organization’s Make It a Home program for people who have received help in finding a place to live but need household items.

The organization’s annual fundraising golf tournament is coming up next month, and thus far, they still need sponsors and golfers.

“We haven’t had that problem before,” Terry said.

The Shawnee Community Services 9th Annual Golf Classic takes place June 4 at The Golf Club at Falcon Lakes. Information about registration is on the Shawnee Community Services website.

Terry said the community has provided an abundance of other items, especially clothes and items they sell in the “garage sale” portion of the facility. She noted that all monetary donations and gifts of food and non-food items are directly and efficiently provided to people in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“It’s helping low-income persons who fall through the cracks of other groups,” Terry said of their work at the organization. “By feeding people, addressing their immediate needs, then they’re able to move on and focus on keeping their housing or getting an education.”