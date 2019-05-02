Briefly Noted: Longtime county park board member Nancy Wallerstein to receive national award

Former Johnson County park board member Nancy Wallerstein to receive national award. Former Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation member Nancy Wallerstein of Prairie Village will receive the 2019 award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials in the Outstanding Public Official category. Wallerstein completed her tenure in February as the longest serving board member in JCPRD’s history, serving more than 20 years on JCPRD’s governing body and leading the expansion of county parks projects. Presentation of the award will take place during an awards ceremony during NACPRO’s Summer Meeting in Castle Rock, Colorado, on June 9. NACPRO’s Outstanding Public Official Award is presented to an elected or appointed government official who has contributed significantly to the benefit of NACPRO member parks, recreation, leisure services and open space programs.

Shawnee councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell touts benefits of proposed community center in Facebook post. Since the mail-in ballot election for a proposed community center in Shawnee begins today, Shawnee councilmember Lisa Larson-Bunnell expressed her reasons for supporting the new $38 million facility in a post on her Facebook page. “In addition to the incredible recreational activities that will be offered, the proposed community center will be a place that brings people out of their homes and encourages them to interact with others,” she wrote.

SMSD and KCK public schools used as example of inequities in funding opportunities. As the Kansas Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the state’s K-12 funding formula, the Wellington Daily News published a piece looking at how varying tax bases can result in different funding opportunities even in adjacent districts. The piece noted that Shawnee Mission has a high property values that allow it to raise more than the adjacent Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools. [Brown v. Board of Education: Kansas Supreme Court nudges public schools toward equitable educational opportunity — Wellington Daily News]

Intersection of Johnson and Nieman to close overnight tonight. The intersection at Johnson Drive and Nieman Road will be closed from 7 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3 so crews can replace a water main in that area. The intersection was closed last night as well for the same work, which is related to the city’s Nieman improvements project. Information about current road closures is on the city website.