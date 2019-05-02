Best Bets for the Weekend: Markets, music and more

The first weekend in May is always my favorite. Between the Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo and my children’s annual piano recital, there are always plenty of reasons to celebrate. Here are just a few more:
- The 18th Annual Village Crawfish Festival will be held Saturday at St Pius X Church. The event benefits Growing Futures Early Education Center, formerly Head Start of Shawnee Mission, which provides early education opportunities and family support services for children in Johnson County.
- If you’ve ever had the opportunity to visit a powwow you know how moving and beautiful they can be. This Saturday celebrate American Indian culture with music, crafts, dance and art at the 13th annual American Indian Health Research & Education Alliance’s “Our Nations’ Energies” Health and Wellness Powwow at Johnson County Community College’s field house.
- Recent rainstorms have certainly helped grow our gardens. Check out what’s happening with our local farmers at surrounding markets. Right now Lenexa, Merriam and Overland Park are a few great markets that are up and running on Saturday mornings.
- Live classical music performances can be expensive. This weekend take advantage of the free Overland Park Orchestra Spring Concert. Knox Church hosts the Kansas City Premiere of Cassini Overture by Timothy Michael Rolls, along with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony #4 Sunday at 3 pm.
- Nothing screams summer more than an outdoor jazz band concert. This Sunday Lenexa begins its summer outdoor concert series at Sar-Ko-Par Park. Enjoy the talented Shawnee Mission Northwest Jazz Ensemble and the Shawnee Mission West Strings Ensemble.