Your Health: At-home art therapy

How would you describe children’s art projects? Messy and expressive for sure, but how about therapeutic? Art is healing, and for children facing emotional, cognitive or physical issues, art can provide an outlet for big feelings.

Art therapy is only actual therapy when directed by an art therapist, but there are elements that you can easily bring into your home. Pounding clay to release aggression, painting relaxing images or drawing feelings can be cathartic for kids. Noel Kearns, registered Art Therapist, gives her tips and tricks for art therapy at home.

